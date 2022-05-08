$9.17 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will announce $9.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $12.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $39.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.77 million to $42.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.26 million, with estimates ranging from $41.67 million to $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 229,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,454. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

