92,143 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,705,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 377,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $808,000.

PWB traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

