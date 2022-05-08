$95.78 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will announce $95.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $97.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $396.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.19 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $446.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

