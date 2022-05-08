Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to post $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $4.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $7.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AADI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 177,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,322. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.