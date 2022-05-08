Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to post $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $4.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $7.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 177,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,322. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.
