Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,545 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $205,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

