Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.37

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.37 and traded as low as $19.18. Absa Group shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 2,636 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Absa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

