Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $49,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,174,000 after buying an additional 171,576 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,542,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.45. 638,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

