ACENT Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $1.46 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,433.56 or 0.99945306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028988 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars.

