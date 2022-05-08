ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 770,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,312. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,594,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,443,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 101,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 421,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

