ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

NYSE:ACR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.88. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 161.95, a current ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

