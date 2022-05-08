Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

