Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

