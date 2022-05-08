Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,390.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.18 or 0.07360048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00268806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.00 or 0.00767651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00586396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00076719 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

