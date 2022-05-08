AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.65% of AdaptHealth worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

