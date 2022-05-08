Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.68. 181,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.