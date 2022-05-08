Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 69.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 116.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

