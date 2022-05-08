Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

