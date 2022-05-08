Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $12.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAVVF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.