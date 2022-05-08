Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.
NASDAQ:AERI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. 726,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,269. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
