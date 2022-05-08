Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. 726,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,269. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

