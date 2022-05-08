ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.28

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.28 and traded as low as $46.25. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 40,023 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($48.11) to €44.50 ($46.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

