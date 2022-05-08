Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Agilent Technologies worth $244,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

