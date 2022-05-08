Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Agrico Acquisition worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Agrico Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Agrico Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

