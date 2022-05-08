AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AGFS opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.52.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
