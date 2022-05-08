AhaToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $862,522.00 (AHT)

AhaToken (AHT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. AhaToken has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $862,522.00 worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AhaToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AhaToken has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00182241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00480301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038629 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,635.81 or 2.00880850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,701,868 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

