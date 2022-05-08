Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.35.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

