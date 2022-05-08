Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.