Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

