Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.82.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

