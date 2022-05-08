Akash Network (AKT) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $92.54 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,983,150.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00544908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.97096143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.