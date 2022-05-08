Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 307,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 498,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.