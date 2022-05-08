Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.20.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

