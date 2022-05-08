Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,614.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

