Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,711 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.