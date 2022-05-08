Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 53,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,965. The company has a market cap of $365.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 98.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

