Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. 404,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.