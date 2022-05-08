Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,403 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 11.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

BABA traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,568,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,696. The stock has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

