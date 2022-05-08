Alien Worlds (TLM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.10 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $63.10 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,078,342.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

