Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $116,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,898. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.37 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.