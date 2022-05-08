Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

