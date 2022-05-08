Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ALKT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 718,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,797. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $42.32.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
