Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 718,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,797. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $42.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

