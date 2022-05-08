ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ALLETE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

