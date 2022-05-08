Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $381.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.