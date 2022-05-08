Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $61.07 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,656,148.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00370357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00557102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039210 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,414.03 or 1.93963469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

