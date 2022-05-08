Alpaca Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.40 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00183875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00478865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038903 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,598.64 or 1.99224073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

