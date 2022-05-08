Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is NS Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,615.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,758.15.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

