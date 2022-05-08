Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,606.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,750.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

