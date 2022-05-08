AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,291 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 707.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Knowles worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KN stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

