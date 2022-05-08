AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 14,067 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.