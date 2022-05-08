AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $102.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

