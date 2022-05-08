AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

